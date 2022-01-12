Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.87

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 5537096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

