Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.24

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €43.24 ($49.14) and last traded at €43.40 ($49.32), with a volume of 111200 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.24 ($49.14).

TLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.36 and a 200 day moving average of €38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

