Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have declined in the past six months. Stiff competition from e-retailers, higher freight costs and supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 pandemic are some of the headwinds that the company has been encountering. Management anticipates modest decline in gross margin in fiscal 2022 owing to the incremental freight investments. Also, Tapestry has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses, thanks to increased marketing spend, higher selling and operational costs, and increased compensation expenses. For fiscal 2022, Tapestry envisions SG&A expenses to increase relatively in-line with sales. Management expects mid-teens growth in revenues for the fiscal year. We believe strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation should contribute to the company’s performance.”

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 70,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.