Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,160. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

