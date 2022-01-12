Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $49.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
