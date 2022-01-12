Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $49.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.