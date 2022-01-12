TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 897,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 116,892 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

UBS stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.