TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Donaldson worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.