TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.25 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 911,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

