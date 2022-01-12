TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.