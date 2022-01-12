TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $384.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

