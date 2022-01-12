Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,929 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,611. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.