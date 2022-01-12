Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 46,363 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $49,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $223.16. 8,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

