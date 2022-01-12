Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.29 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,600,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,339,000 after buying an additional 316,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.22. 3,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

