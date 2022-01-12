Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $45.42 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,990 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 48,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $2,331,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,215,967 shares of company stock worth $99,998,579 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.97. 31,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

