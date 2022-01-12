Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,473 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetEase were worth $42,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,786. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

