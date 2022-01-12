Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 50,733 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,733 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $31,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,820. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

