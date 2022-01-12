Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

