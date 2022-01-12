Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $33,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 150,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,224. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

