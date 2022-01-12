Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HP were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in HP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 231,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,465. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

