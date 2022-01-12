Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $40.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $40,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $207.40. 25,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

