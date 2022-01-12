Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $53.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

MA stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.42. The company had a trading volume of 215,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,276. The firm has a market cap of $363.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

