Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,489. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

