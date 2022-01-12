Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.38). 3,769,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 1,194,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.39).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.96. The company has a quick ratio of 29.90, a current ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.