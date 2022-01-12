Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $60.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

