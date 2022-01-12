Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TEN opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

