Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TEN opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
