TenUp (TUP) Hits One Day Volume of $363,653.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $363,653.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,812,938 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

