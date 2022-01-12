Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of TX stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $30,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 375,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

