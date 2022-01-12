Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, South State Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.7% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $35.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,099.56. 817,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,068.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $865.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.29, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

