TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.65. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 18,246 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

