Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $105.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

