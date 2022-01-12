The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $425.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $425.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $726.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

