The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 56.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $320,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

