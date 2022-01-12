The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 262,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,909,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $260.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

