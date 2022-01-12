The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) to Neutral

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

