The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($24.57) price objective on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.57).

The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($18.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £624.24 million and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Vitec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 930 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($22.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,440.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,451.79.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

