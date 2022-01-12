The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,451.79

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,451.79 ($19.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,360 ($18.46). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.87), with a volume of 72,645 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($24.57) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.57).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company has a market cap of £642.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

