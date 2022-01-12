The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 9.8% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 211,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

