Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $630.52. 20,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.