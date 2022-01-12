Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,874,545 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,981. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

