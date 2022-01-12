Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 196,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 14,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTHT. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

