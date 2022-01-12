Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of AtriCure worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $202,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 223.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

