Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,387 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 over the last ninety days.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

