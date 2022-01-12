Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

