Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,846,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,929,000 after buying an additional 120,381 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 570,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 190.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

