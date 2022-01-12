Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,187 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,187 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Freshpet worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -175.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

