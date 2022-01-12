ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 5.7%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 13,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 747,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

