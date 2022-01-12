Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$466.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$433.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

