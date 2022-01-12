Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.62.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Tilray has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

