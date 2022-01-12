Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 48,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,472,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,009 shares of company stock worth $5,498,969.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOST. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,980,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,148,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

