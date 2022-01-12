Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

